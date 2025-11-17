Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien, wanted in his native Uzbekistan on terrorism charges, found driving a semi-truck in Kansas after he had been given a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in Pennsylvania. The Biden administration, ICE officials reveal, awarded the illegal alien a work permit in 2024.

On November 9, ICE agents arrested 31-year-old illegal alien Akhror Bozorov of Uzbekistan while he was working as a commercial truck driver.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation had issued Bozorov a CDL to drive a semi-truck after he was approved for a work permit by the Biden administration in January of last year.

Bozorov, who crossed the southern border in February 2023 and was released into the United States interior by the Biden administration, has had a warrant for his arrest in Uzbekistan since 2022.

According to Uzbek law enforcement officials, Bozorov is a member of a terrorist organization and has allegedly distributed terrorist propaganda — including calling for jihad and urging others to join the jihad movement.

“Not only was Akhror Bozorov — a wanted terrorist — released into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways,” McLaughlin said. “Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.”

