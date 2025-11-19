President Donald Trump touted at the U.S.-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum that some $270 billion in agreements and sales will be signed on Wednesday alone between dozens of companies.

Trump shared the figures after noting that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Saudi Arabia’s overall investment in the United States is rising to nearly $1 trillion on Tuesday — up from the $600 billion the country committed in May.

“But many of you in the room are playing a key role in making these projects happen, and we’re told that $270 billion in agreements and sales are being signed between dozens of companies, and that’s just happening today,” Trump said. “$270 billion — that’s big stuff.”

Trump and the crown prince on Tuesday finalized a number of key agreements to deepen the relationship between their two nations, as the White House noted.

“These agreements build directly on the President’s highly successful May visit to Riyadh and the $600 billion in Saudi investment commitments secured for the United States at that time,” a fact sheet noted.

“Key achievements include the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, advancements in critical minerals cooperation, and an AI Memorandum of Understanding — all of which underscore the United States’ commitment to securing deals that directly benefit the American people,” it added.

On top of the substantial trade and economic agreements, Trump furthered the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia on the defense front, sharing at Tuesday night’s state dinner Saudi Arabia’s designation as a “major non-NATO ally.”

“A stronger and more capable alliance will advance the interests of both countries, and it will serve the highest interest of peace. And we all share in peace, and we’ve never had and been so close to truly everlasting peace in the Middle East,” Trump emphasized.

At the forum on Wednesday, he spoke of the strengthening partnership between the nations.

“The partnership between our two nations is among the most consequential in the entire world, and together, the crown prince and I are making an alliance stronger and more powerful than it’s ever been before,” he said.