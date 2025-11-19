Watch Live: Congress Investigates Last Census Counting Illegal Aliens

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government holds a hearing on the inaccuracies of the 2020 census counting illegal aliens on Wednesday, November 19.

“The census’s counting of illegal immigrants is unconstitutional, leads to inaccurate results and the disenfranchisement of American voters in certain states, and benefits states that intentionally disregard federal immigration law via ‘sanctuary’ policies,” the committee noted.

The hearing will also examine how the Census Bureau’s counting errors “benefitted mostly blue states” and privatization of data “may have led to inaccurate population estimates in the 2020 census.”