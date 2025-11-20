Sen. Bernie Moreno: Democrats ‘Gutted Our Working Class’ Importing 10 Million Foreign Workers

Democrats “gutted our working class” by importing 10 million foreign workers, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said during a Thursday event with Breitbart News editor in chief Alex Marlow.

Moreno spoke about the draw of socialism for young people and attributed it largely to bad policy that makes the American dream feel virtually unachievable. Republicans, he said, must address this issue with urgency and face the reality that the Biden administration gutted the middle class by importing millions of foreign workers.

“We’ve got to move with quicker urgency. So that’s — the gut punch that the working class took in this country over the four years of Biden can’t be overstated. I mean, they totally and completely gutted our working class. They brought in millions, 10-plus million foreign workers, caused a housing crisis, caused an insurance crisis, caused a food crisis, then they did all the things that they did during COVID which just created incredible amounts of depression among young people [and] raised the price of automobiles,” the senator said, laying out the sad state of affairs.

Moreno said it is essential that the American people realize that all of this damage done during former President Joe Biden’s term cannot be undone in a matter of months. But Republicans must move with what he described as “total and complete urgency to make that happen.”

“And I believe that the good news is — certainly I can speak for the Senate Republicans — is we are driving towards that 100 miles an hour,” he said, listing some examples of the improvements made.

“So the price of apartments is down. That’s good. Blowout jobs numbers we saw earlier. So there’s some positive stuff. What, though, proactively, should we be doing policy wise?” Marlow pressed.

“Well, we’ve got to talk about why deportations at scale matter,” Moreno replied, combatting this idea that the Trump administration is targeting Hispanics.

“Like, I wasn’t born in this country. I’m Hispanic. I don’t view myself as being targeted. I became an American citizen the first opportunity I could. This is not about being anti-Hispanic. This is saying you are not – you weren’t invited into the country. You broke in, and it’s not, ‘Oh, we’re gonna forgive you.’ It’s like, ‘No, you have to leave.’ Like, if I broke into your house, you wouldn’t say, ‘Oh, you know what? Now that you’re here, I’m going to feed you, clothe you, and take care of you,'” Moreno explained, noting that any normal individual would expect the intruder to leave.

WATCH: