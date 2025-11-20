Exclusive — Sen. Bernie Moreno: Experts ‘Catastrophically Wrong’ on Trump’s Tariffs

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said during a Breitbart News policy event the experts have been “catastrophically wrong” on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

At the event Breitbart News Editor in chief Alex Marlow interviewed the Buckeye State conservative and noted that Trump’s tariffs have not increased inflation despite the establishment claiming they would.

“The experts have been so catastrophically wrong this year. If you go back to Liberation Day in April, do you remember what they said? The economy was going to collapse. This was going to be a 1929 depression, America is over, this is it,” Moreno said.

He added, “I can’t tell you, I could name 100 CEOs that have been in our office. We’re rebuilding America because of tariffs.”

Moreno continued, “If you’re from America, you’re going to bring more high-paying jobs to the United States, that’s fantastic.”

Moreno has championed the president’s tariff policies in Congress’s upper chamber.

In June, Moreno tore into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for ignoring Democrat-driven inflation, while claiming that Trump’s trade policies would lead to inflation and cost $400 billion per year:

Powell didn’t comment when Dems sent inflation soaring with Covid lockdowns, vaccine mandates, LNG export bans, and massive tax hikes. But he’s all too happy to attack President Trump’s trade agenda. He’s costing America 100s of billions and should resign.

Speaking to Powell, Moreno continued, “Inflation in America is down. We got elected by millions of voters. You got elected by one person who doesn’t want you to be in that job. You are costing this government $400 billion a year by refusing to lower interest rates. Nobody in this chamber has that kind of power to have a $400 billion impact on this economy, on our deficit.”

He added, “And I just think that you should consider whether you’re really looking at this from a fiscal lens or a political lens, because you just don’t like tariffs.”

At a Breitbart policy event in July, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused the Fed of suffering from “Tariff Derangement Syndrome.”

WATCH THE EVENT:

