Exclusive—Rep. Erin Houchin: Protecting Children While Keeping AI Innovation on Track

As a mother of three, including a teenager in high school, I see firsthand how today’s rapidly changing technology is shaping the next generation.

Parents are doing their best to guide their kids through the challenges of social media, smartphones, and constant online connection, but the pace of change can be overwhelming. Just as families have begun to understand the impact of platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, a new technology has arrived with both incredible promise and serious risks: artificial intelligence.

AI has the potential to transform our economy, improve health care, streamline education, and strengthen national security. But it also raises urgent questions about how we protect children who are often the first adopters of new technology. One of the fastest-growing concerns is the rise of AI chatbot companions. These tools mimic human conversation and, in some cases, human emotion. While they may provide entertainment or even academic help, they can also blur the line between reality and simulation, leading vulnerable young people to form unhealthy attachments or encounter inappropriate, even potentially dangerous interactions.

The dangers of this are not theoretical. Reports have shown that some AI chatbots have engaged in conversations with minors that cross serious boundaries, including “sensual” discussions with children as young as 12 and encouragement for self-harm. For parents, this is more than concerning. It’s completely unacceptable.

Jonathan Haidt’s book, The Anxious Generation, lays out how constant exposure to technology and the pressures of social media have driven a youth mental health crisis. He makes a compelling case that the combination of smartphones and unregulated online platforms has robbed kids of the normal experiences that help them grow into healthy adults. His research confirms what many parents already feel in their gut: the digital world is reshaping childhood, and not always for the better.

That’s why I have made protecting kids in the digital age one of my top priorities in Congress. I was proud to be a leader on the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), bipartisan legislation to hold Big Tech accountable and give parents better tools to safeguard their children from online exploitation. This bill takes important steps toward addressing the well-documented harms of social media. We continue to push for a comprehensive data privacy and safety bill to protect kids from online harm.

But as new technologies emerge, Congress must act with foresight. Last week, I introduced the AI Warnings And Resources for Education (AWARE) Act, the first House bill to address the use of AI chatbot companions by minors. The legislation directs the Federal Trade Commission to create accessible resources for parents, educators, and kids on how to safely engage with AI. Families will be able to understand how AI chatbots work, the risks they may pose, and the steps they can take to stay safe.

While parents should be in the drivers seat when it comes to protecting their kids from online harm, kids today are more tech savvy than ever, and parents should not feel they are on their own when it comes to navigating the digital world. Government has a role to play in making sure families are informed and prepared, being cautious about regulations that would shut down innovation or drive it overseas. The AWARE Act strikes that balance: it prepares families to protect their children while allowing AI to develop in ways that benefit society.

At the end of the day, protecting children is not a partisan issue. It is a responsibility we share as parents and policymakers. Just as we buckle our kids into car seats or require safety standards for toys, we must ensure that the digital tools they use are safe and age appropriate.

AI is here to stay, and it will shape the future our kids inherit. Let’s make sure that future is one where technology serves families, not the other way around. With thoughtful leadership and a clear commitment to protecting children, we can embrace innovation while keeping kids safe. That is the mission driving my work on this issue, and it will remain one of my highest priorities in Congress.

Erin Houchin represents Indiana’s 9th District in the U.S. House of Representatives and serves on the House Rules, Budget and Energy & Commerce committees.