A sex offender from Liberia is accused of sneaking into a Maricopa County, Arizona, elementary school, posing as a doctor, and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that it lodged a detainer against Abel Kai Gblah of Liberia, who is currently in the Maricopa County Jail on charges of sexual assault, abduction, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, and kidnapping a minor with intent to sexually assault.

According to Maricopa County law enforcement, Gblah snuck onto the Orangewood Elementary School campus, where he then allegedly lured a 10-year-old girl into a classroom by claiming that he was a doctor and he needed to perform medical tests on her.

The girl told police that she was able to push Gblah away. The Liberian national then fled the school but was arrested at his residence that day.

“This monster sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in her own elementary school. Case in point: if ICE officers were to ever go into an elementary school it would be to arrest a depraved criminal like this,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

The Biden administration failed this innocent little girl. The moment this criminal alien was arrested for child sex crimes in 2021, he should have become a removal priority. The Biden administration should have never allowed this dangerous creep to roam free and terrorize an innocent child. [Emphasis added]

DHS officials said Gblah entered the United States in 2011 and was given a green card by the Obama administration.

While in the U.S. on a green card, he was convicted of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor in 2021 and the following year, he was convicted of smuggling aliens into the U.S.