Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) voted against the final passage of the funding bill that he previously bragged about supporting, with media outlets ignoring the flip-flop after reporting that he had secured a “historic” investment for his state.

A press release from the senator’s office in August says the appropriations bill includes funding “secured” by Ossoff, announcing that it meant the “most resources for Georgia military construction projects in 15 years.”

The bill also included $11.4 million in agricultural and rural project funding that he requested.

“I call on the U.S. House to pass this bill without delay and get it to the President’s desk,” Ossoff stated at the time, urging President Donald Trump to sign the bill to get over $550 million allocated to military construction projects in Georgia.

He added, “From my leadership position on the Military Construction Subcommittee, I ensured this bill delivers the most military construction funding for Georgia in 15 years. Despite the partisanship in Washington, I was able to pass this bill through the Senate to upgrade military and veterans’ facilities nationwide with strong bipartisan support.”

The congressional gridlock over the funding bill led to the notorious record-long government shutdown that finally ended when it passed on November 12 — without the support of Ossoff.

Just eight Democrat senators voted to pass the continuing resolution (CR), and Ossoff was not one of them despite bragging about his work on the bill.

News outlets Fox 5 Atlanta and 11Alive reported on Ossoff’s success in getting a big gift for his state included in the CR, but not his “nay” vote.

Georgia ultimately received those funds because of the Republicans’ and President Donald Trump’s push for the bill — not because of Ossoff.

The senator also came under fire from Republicans back in September for taking credit for the bipartisan VA Home Loan Reform Act despite not even voting on the bill, Breitbart News reported.

