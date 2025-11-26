Some corners of the left have begun casting blame on President Trump for the shooting of two National Guardsmen in D.C., saying they should never have been in the city to begin with.

As Breitbart News reported, “Three people were shot, including two National Guardsmen, in Washington, DC, Wednesday afternoon, leading to a lockdown at the White House.”

WJLA reported that the alleged shooter is in custody. The Associated Press noted that the condition of the injured Guardsmen is not known. The Joint DC Task Force confirmed the incident occurred “in the vicinity of the White House.”

The New York Times later reported that the shooting occurred near “the entrance to the Farragut West Metro Station,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calling the act “cowardly,” adding that it will “only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington D.C. safe and beautiful.”

While nobody on the left appears to be celebrating the shooting, as many did after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, some have resorted to blaming Trump.

“This is so tragic, so unnecessary, these poor guardsmen should never have been deployed. I live in DC and watched as they had virtually nothing to do but pick up trash. It was for political show and at what a cost,” wrote Jane Mayer of the New Yorker.

“We still don’t know anything about the motive but let’s be clear: if not for Trump’s illegal deployment of the national guard for a non-emergency, they’d be fine,” wrote YouTuber Keith Edwards.

Political commenter Brian Krassenstein wrote:

It’s honestly sickening. These National Guard troops were only in Washington, DC because Trump fabricated a need for them. And now he’ll twist this tragedy into another excuse to flood American cities with even more military presence. This never should’ve happened. Those troops were scattered across DC doing nothing but standing around and picking up trash, all on the taxpayers’ dime, because Trump wanted a political photo-op.

“National Guard members should never have been deployed in Washington, DC,” wrote Wajahat Ali on Blue Sky.