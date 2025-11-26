Watch Live: JD Vance Visits the Troops at Fort Campbell for Thanksgiving Celebration

Vice President JD Vance visits with troops at Fort Campbell for a Thanksgiving celebration on Wednesday, November 26.

Vance will deliver remarks after spending time with servicemembers. Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, 5th Special Forces Group, and other Army units.

On Tuesday President Donald Trump participated in the ceremonial pardoning of Thanksgiving turkeys with First Lady Melania Trump before departing the White House to celebrate Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago.