A national poll of young voters reveals growing generational skepticism about America’s founding principles, the value of higher education, and deep divides over the limits of free speech and political violence, with a notable segment of respondents open to justifying violent responses in certain political contexts.

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) released its Fall 2025 national survey results this week, offering a detailed look into how voters aged 18 to 29 view issues ranging from political violence and free speech to higher education and economic mobility. Conducted by Echelon Insights, the poll collected input from 1,021 registered young voters nationwide and tracked shifts in attitudes since earlier in the year.

The data shows that while a large majority of young voters (79 percent) believe most types of speech, including strongly conservative viewpoints, should be protected, support drops when it comes to speech perceived as harmful. A total of 42 percent think negative statements toward racial or ethnic groups should be protected as free speech, while 38 percent say the same about speech celebrating acts of violence. About 60 percent believe those types of speech should be reportable to employers, and three in ten say political violence may be justified in some situations to shut such speech down.

A related question asked respondents about the September 10th assassination of conservative figure Charlie Kirk while he was speaking on a tour stop at Utah Valley University. Seventy percent of young voters indicated there is absolutely no justification for murdering someone based on their views. However, 22 percent said Kirk’s views meant he brought violence upon himself to an extent. The ideological breakdown showed sharper contrasts: 90 percent of conservatives saw no justification, compared to only 49 percent of liberals, with 42 percent of liberal respondents agreeing that his views contributed to the outcome.

The survey also found a significant portion of young voters – 31 percent overall and 53 percent of liberals — believe society is better off when strongly conservative views are kept out of the public square. Meanwhile, 51 percent of young voters overall feel comfortable expressing their political opinions most of the time, down from 65 percent in a January report. Nearly one-quarter express discomfort speaking their minds.

Beyond political speech, the poll explored sentiments on American pride and founding ideals. A narrow plurality of 38 percent of young voters now describe themselves as rarely or never feeling proud of the United States, up from 32 percent earlier this year. Only 35 percent show pride in the country always or most of the time, while 25 percent experience that feeling occasionally. The percentage of young Americans who feel proud of their own generation also dropped slightly from 33 percent to 29 percent over the same period.

On the country’s trajectory, two-thirds of respondents said America is falling short of its founding ideals. Just five percent believe the U.S. is fully living up to those principles. Young liberals expressed the most pessimism, with 55 percent stating the country is falling far short of its ideals, compared to 24 percent of moderates and 18 percent of conservatives.

When comparing their financial prospects to their parents, many young voters express concern about falling behind. Nearly half (47 percent) have fewer financial opportunities than their parents did, while about a quarter (28 percent) have more. Among young white voters, 21 percent have more opportunities than their parents, compared to 41 percent of young black voters and 47 percent of young Hispanic voters. A majority (59 percent) remain optimistic about reaching their financial goals, though 31 percent are not confident.

When it comes to the value of higher education, the findings are mixed. Among current college students, 61 percent consider their degree worth the cost, compared to just 38 percent of degree-holders not currently in school. Thirty-seven percent of all respondents view their college degree as not worth the cost, while 14 percent remain unsure.

The YAF survey also addressed how voters plan to participate in upcoming elections. Nearly seven in ten young liberals and 64 percent of young conservatives say they are extremely or very motivated to vote in the 2026 midterms, while only 39 percent of young moderates say the same. If the election were held today, 50 percent of young voters say they would support the Democratic candidate on a generic congressional ballot, while 37 percent would choose the Republican candidate, and 13 percent remain undecided.