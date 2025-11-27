Alex Soros, son of leftist philanthropist George Soros, condemned the shooting of three people, including two National Guardsmen, in Washington, DC, and hoped for their recovery.

“Horrific news today out of DC. I condemn such violence in the strongest terms and hope for a full recovery for the Guardsmen who were ruthlessly attacked,” Soros, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations, posted on X.

As Breitbart News reported, “Three people were shot, including two National Guardsmen, in Washington, DC, Wednesday afternoon, leading to a lockdown at the White House.”

WJLA reported that the alleged shooter is in custody. The Associated Press noted that the condition of the injured Guardsmen is not known. The Joint DC Task Force confirmed the incident occurred “in the vicinity of the White House.”

The New York Times later reported the shooting occurred near “the entrance to the Farragut West Metro Station,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calling the act “cowardly,” adding it will “only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington D.C. safe and beautiful.”

President Trump also confirmed on Wednesday the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) feels confident the perpetrator is an Afghan national brought in by President Joe Biden following his botched rollout from Afghanistan in 2021.

“He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021,” Trump said. “Nobody knew who was coming in. Nobody knew anything about it. His status was extended by legislation that was signed by President Biden. A disastrous president – the worst in the history of our country.”

The president further called for the vetting of individuals brought in from Afghanistan during that time period.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of two national guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

Multiple law enforcement officials reported confirmed to CBS News that “The suspect in the shooting of the two National Guard members is 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.”

“The suspect used a handgun to carry out the attack, two law enforcement sources told CBS News,” it added.

