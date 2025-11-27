Trump’s 2025 Thanksgiving Proclamation: ‘God Bestowed Abundant Blessings All Across Our Land’

“God has bestowed abundant blessings all across our land,” President Donald Trump said in his 2025 Thanksgiving proclamation, encouraging Americans to “offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings” — a vastly different message than former President Joe Biden’s last year which omitted any reference to God.

Trump’s 2025 Thanksgiving proclamation points to first President George Washington establishing the first National Day of Thanksgiving and the purposes for it.

It is “the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor,” Trump’s proclamation, citing Washington’s, reads. It also points to President Abraham Lincoln urging the country to band together for “a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”

This tradition continues today.

“This year, God has bestowed abundant blessings all across our land and indeed the entire world,” Trump’s proclamation reads. “As we give thanks to Him, we continue to advance our Nation through strong leadership and commonsense policy.”

“As a result, the American economy is roaring back, we are making progress on lowering the cost of living, a new era of peace is sweeping around the world, our sovereignty is being swiftly restored, and the American spirit is coming back greater and more powerful than ever before,” it continues:

As we prepare to celebrate 250 glorious years of American independence, this Thanksgiving, we summon the faith, resolve, and unflinching fortitude of the giants of American history who came before us. We vow to build a future that echoes their sacrifice. Above all, we offer our endless gratitude to Almighty God for His love, grace, and infinite blessings. NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Thursday, November 27, 2025, as a National Day of Thanksgiving. I encourage all Americans to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings. [Emphasis added.]

This proclamation is vastly different than that offered by former President Joe Biden last year, as Biden’s did not contain a single reference to reference to God or Divine Providence — the very source of these infinite blessings.