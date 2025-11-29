Ryan Rhodes, a Republican candidate running for Congress in Iowa, said having the endorsement of former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson “Means volumes,” during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

While speaking to host Matthew Boyle, Rhodes discussed his background working in politics and how he had founded the Iowa Tea Party and worked in conservative politics “to help get folks elected.”

“I founded the Iowa Tea Party, worked in conservative politics to help get folks elected, and really pushed folks through that were actually conservative at the local level,” Rhodes said, adding that he went on to work with Carson as one of Carson’s “first hires.”

“I was his state director and senior adviser of his national campaign, and we were really, really able to take a message out there a long ways. All the way up to the point where we were very…..Ben and Trump were right at the top of there before Trump won, and they got to be really good friends. And, I know Dr. Carson has always spoken so highly of President Trump.”

“To be able to have somebody who’s there, who’s so respected in the movement, who’s part of all this, and then to show his faith in me and this race, and the fact that we need to send good people out there. It really means volumes, and I know he knows that I’m going to fight. But, it’s, you know you’re going to fight, but it’s always good to have other people get out there and say that. Where it’s not just some Congressional endorsement or something else, these are the guys who know we need more fighters out there, we need to add to it and we have got to help this agenda not be undermined by politics as usual.”

Rhodes went on to share that there were five people in the race and that his campaign was “up there at the top.”

“We have a large district, there’s 36 counties, so that means if you’re going to go and represent us, you gotta get out, and you’ve got to talk to people in every single area. We had a forum the other night….just a couple days ago, and I think what people see is, they want somebody that goes out there with fire, that’s going to have conviction of this, that’s not just going to be the same old person that says nice things.”