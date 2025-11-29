There is a “real possibility” of another Democrat government shutdown in January, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said during Breitbart News Saturday’s Thanksgiving weekend special.

Host Matthew Boyle asked the senator what the American people can expect to see in the next two months.

“Are we going to see another government shutdown again at the end of January? Are we going to see Democrats do some more crazy stuff over the course of the next, you know, couple of months and ahead of the midterm elections?” he asked.

Mullin predicted that the “crazy is going to get worse, because the Democrats are worried about their primary and, you know, most of these elections are solved in the primary, not the general election.”

Democrats, he continued, are worried about their own base. Therefore, he concluded, “There will be more crazy.”

He also said there is a “real possibility we go into a shutdown January 30,” months after the longest shutdown in U.S. history at the hands of the Democrats.

“Remember, there’s only eight Democrats that voted with us to reopen the government, and every one of them either are retiring or they’re not up for reelection this term. And so you could still see where grandstand takes place,” he said, noting the biggest pressure points for Democrats, which was not what it should have been.

“Wasn’t the FAA delaying flights. It wasn’t the fact that the air traffic controllers were, you know, not able to keep up because there are so many of them having to take personal time off to just feed their family. What the biggest pressure points was, was their staff wasn’t getting paid and the SNAP programs weren’t being funded. So we funded three bills,” he said, noting that SNAP was addressed and will be off the table the next time around as well as staff pay.

“So if we shut down, staff will still get paid, Capitol Police will still get paid… So there’s not a lot of incentive for them to push forward. You’d — the military, they’d want to make sure they fund the military. Well, I would agree with that. We would, but the defense hasn’t been funded… So I think there’s a real possibility we shut down,” he warned.

