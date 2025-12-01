Trump Embarks on Busy Week, Including Cabinet Meeting, Peace Deal Signing

President Donald Trump has a busy week ahead, highlighted by a Cabinet meeting and a trilateral meeting with the presidents of the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Monday Trump is set to sign Congressional bills, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed he and national security officials will meet regarding Venezuela and other matters.

Tuesday brings the ninth cabinet meeting since he returned to the presidency, followed by an Oval Office announcement in the afternoon on “Trump Accounts,” an initiative part of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which provides $1,000 seed investments for all American newborns.

On Thursday, Trump will meet with the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, to sign their peace agreement.

Trump invited both presidents to the White House in June during a meeting with Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba and Republic of Rwanda Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, during which the foreign ministers initially signed the peace deal.

This is one of eight conflicts Trump has settled thus far since returning to the White House. Significant progress has also been made on the Russia-Ukraine front in recent weeks.

Later on Thursday, the president and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting on the Ellipse, Leavitt confirmed.

Trump will be on hand at the Kennedy Center on Friday for the FIFA World Cup final draw.

Trump’s busy week comes on the heels of a report from the New York Times’s White House correspondent Katie Rogers and artificial intelligence journalist Dylan Freedman claiming that Trump is showing “signs of fatigue” and is facing “realities of aging in office.”

Leavitt ripped Rogers on Monday and noted she wrote an article titled “Biden is ‘doing 100 percent fine’ after tripping while boarding Air Force One,” in March 2021, and another headlined, “Biden Declared ‘Healthy’ and ‘Vigorous’ After His First Presidential Physical” in November 2021.

“Same outlet, same reporter who wrote that President Trump is not fit for the job. Are you kidding me?” Leavitt said Monday of the March 2021 article Rogers authored. “You all see him almost every single day. He is the most accessible president in history; he is taking meetings around the clock.”