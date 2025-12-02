Michael and Susan Dell joined President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to discuss their $6.25 billion gift for 25 million American children aged ten and under with Trump accounts.

Trump lauded the Dells for their generosity during a press conference before reporters in the Roosevelt Room, alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner, and others.

“In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the Dells are announcing today that they are giving 25 million American children $250 each to save and to invest in their personal Trump account. Now, that’s the equivalent of $6.25 billion,” the president said.

“Michael and Susan, I want to thank you for this extraordinary act of kindness, and patriotism, and charity. This is truly one of the most generous acts in the history of our country. I mean… you don’t hear about things like that,” he went on to add.

The Dells’ gift will go to the Trump accounts of 25 million children who are under the age of ten and live in zip codes where the annual median income is less than $150,000, according to a White House fact sheet.

The Trump accounts were established in the Invest America Act, which was part of the One Big Beautiful Bill that Trump signed into law in July.

The accounts, which are tax-advantaged savings accounts, will become available to all children under 18 with Social Security numbers on July 4, 2026, and families and other individuals can invest up to $5,000 annually in an account. Those born between 2025 and 2028 will have access to a $1,000 seed investment from the U.S. Treasury.

The accounts will be invested in broad, unleveraged domestic equity index funds that have an annual fee of .10 percent or less. The funds cannot be withdrawn until a child turns 18, and when the child turns 18, the account will be treated like an IRA account. An account can be established via IRS Form 4547, which is also the mechanism to request the seed investment for those born between 2025 and 2028 calendar years.

“When you passed the Invest America Act on July 4 of this year, we were really inspired to see that happen, and this is something that, you know, Brad had first mentioned to us in 2021. We thought it was a great idea then, and it’s amazing that it happened,” Michael Dell said in the Roosevelt Room.

Dell said that the Invest America Act has provided a platform not just for families and friends to invest in America’s youth, but also for communities, companies, and philanthropists.

“I have spoken with a number of other wealthy Americans, philanthropists, and we are confident that others will join us, because we all understand the incredible impact that a gift like this can have on the lives of young Americans,” he added.

“We believe that when children have a future that they can see is worth saving for, then that will help build hope and opportunity and prosperity for generations to come,” Susan Dell said.