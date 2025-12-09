Nolte: Gerrymander Scheme Boosts Gavin Newsom’s Favorability Rating in California

Despite the fact that his governance has plunged the former Golden State into a Failed State, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is enjoying a surge in popularity due to the success of his unconstitutional redrawing of his state’s congressional districts.

“A new survey from the Public Policy Institute of California finds that both the governor, a likely presidential candidate, and the heavily Democratic Legislature surged to majority support in the final months of this year,” reports the far-left Politico. “The approval jump comes after Newsom and fellow Democrats championed a gerrymandered new House map explicitly to counter Trump in next year’s midterm elections.”

“Folks are in a post-Proposition 50 state of mind,” the pollster told Politico.

The result is a ten point jump in favorability, from 46 percent in June to 56 percent post-gerrymander.

Most hilarious is that “for the first time since 2021, a slim majority of voters — 51 percent — said, in consecutive months, that California is on the right track.”

Right track?

What?

To me, this is just more proof that California is doomed. What else can you say about an electorate focused on everything but what matters? How do you fix a state when the electorate can be made happy by political posturing as opposed to fixing quality-of-life issues? Crime, taxes, the state deficit, homelessness, fire rebuilding, energy prices, housing shortages, traffic, education… All of these things have worsened under Newsom and continue to worsen, but that’s all forgiven because Gov. Haircut stuck it to the Orange Bad Man.

Imagine you live in an apartment house. The roof leaks. The water is brown. Your electricity keeps going off. The parking garage floods. Building security is a joke, and you’re scared to leave your apartment. Your neighbors are noisy. Life in that apartment is bad and getting worse. But…

Instead of fixing those things, your landlord gets you emotionally invested in his dispute with the landlord across the street. Suddenly, that’s all you care about — not the toilet that runs constantly or the lady next door who got assaulted. Nope, all you care about is watching your landlord toilet paper the other landlord’s trees and let the air out of his tires.

Nothing improves. Nothing is repaired. But your bloodlust and desire to see the bad guy punished is sated.

Whose fault is that?

Democrats have done an effective but sinister job of focusing their base on everything but the quality of life issues that actually matter.

Idiots.

