Report: AOC’s Campaign Dumps Tens of Thousands into Luxury Hotels and Bad Bunny Venue Rental in Puerto Rico

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) campaign is under fire for filings showing tens of thousands of dollars spent on luxury hotels and a Bad Bunny venue rental in Puerto Rico as her campaign claims that she “regularly travels to Puerto Rico to support local causes and host events that require both staff and security.”

According to a report from Fox News, the Democrat socialist’s campaign spent a whopping $50,000 in Puerto Rico alone from June to September on items including but not limited to a venue rental and luxury hotels. More specifically, the $23,000 venue rental occurred around the same area where she was seen dancing at a Bad Bunny concert.

Per Fox News:

Videos that emerged on social media from the August trip show AOC visiting a housing development to rail against gentrification while other footage from social media showed her dancing in what appears to be box seats at a Bad Bunny concert on Aug. 10 alongside Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y. Between August and September, Bad Bunny held a 31-show “Residency” tour at the popular “El Choli” Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, which was attended by a slew of celebrities like LeBron James, Iggy Azalea, Penelope Cruz, and Austin Butler, among others. Meanwhile, a campaign finance report from the third quarter, which records campaign expenses for members of Congress between July 1 and Sept. 30, shows that AOC’s campaign spent over $15,000 at two luxury hotels in San Juan, where Bad Bunny was holding his “Residency” tour. The campaign also spent over $10,500 on meals and catering services, the filings show.

Bad Bunny — a cross-dressing Puerto Rican rapper — is the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl, drawing controversy and demands to find another artist.

That aside, Q3 filings ultimately revealed that her campaign spent $15,489.77 on hotel stays in Puerto Rico, as well as $10,743.13 for catering and meals.

The filings also revealed that Ocasio-Cortez spent thousands at boutique luxury hotels during, ironically, her “Fighting Oligarchy” tour with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). For instance, she reportedly spent $5,000 at the Hotel Vermont in Burlington and $3,000 for a stay at Arlo Williamsburg in New York. She is not the only socialist hypocrite, as Sanders earlier this year defended his use of private jets for his tour, stating, “You think I’m going to be sitting on a waiting line at United waiting while 30,000 people are waiting?”

Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign manager Oliver Hidalgo-Wohlleben told Fox News Digital that the Democrat “regularly travels to Puerto Rico to support local causes and host events that require both staff and security” and referred to the activities as investments in grassroot organizing.

“She is deeply proud of her investment in grassroots organizing and will continue to be active in advocating for both people on the island and the millions of Puerto Ricans in the diaspora,” he added.

This all comes as the congresswoman continues to promote others who share her unrealistic socialist utopian dreams, openly supporting New York City’s socialist mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, urging her supporters to reject assertions that their movement is “crazy.”