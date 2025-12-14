A “person of interest” was detained early Sunday morning in connection with the shooting at Brown University and the lockdown at the school was lifted around 5:40 a.m.

CNN reported “a ‘person of interest’ was taken into police custody at a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island,” Sunday morning.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced the capture of the individual and said, “The people of Providence should breathe a little easier this morning.”

The BBC pointed out Providence police chief Oscar Perez noted that police are not searching for any other suspects at this time. Rather, officers are working to “collect evidence.”

Breitbart News reported two people were killed and eight wounded in the shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday. An additional wounded person received treatment, bringing the total number of shooting victims in the incident to 11.

The BBC noted that seven of the wounded are in stable condition, one is in critical, and one has been released from the hospital.

