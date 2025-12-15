Poll: ‘Inflation/Prices’ Most Important Issue to the American People

Inflation and prices reign as the most important issue to the American people, a recent weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey asked respondents to identify the most important issues to them, listing over a dozen. Across the board, a plurality, 28 percent, chose inflation/prices as their top issue of concern.

Jobs and the economy and health care tied for second place with 13 percent each, but it shows that, in all, economic issues seem to be at the forefront of Americans’ minds.

Immigration and taxes/government spending came next, tied with eight percent support each, followed by six percent who said climate change and the environment, five percent who said national security, four percent who said civil rights, and another four percent who said civil liberties. Abortion, crime, and education all tied with three percent support each, while two percent chose criminal justice reform. Just one percent said guns, and another one percent said foreign policy.

Even across party lines, economic issues stand as the most important issue. Twenty-eight percent of Democrats, for instance, identified inflation/prices as the top issue, followed by 18 percent who said health care and 12 percent who said jobs and the economy. A quarter of independents agree, choosing prices/inflation as the top issue, followed by 14 percent who said jobs and the economy.

Nearly one-third of Republicans, 31 percent, said inflation/prices are the most important issue, followed by 15 percent who said immigration and 13 percent who said jobs and the economy.

Further, a plurality of whites (28 percent), blacks (32 percent), and Hispanics (32 percent) chose prices/inflation as their top issue.

The overall survey was taken December 5-8, among 1,530 U.S. citizens. It has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error.

It comes as the Trump administration continues to zero in on the affordability crisis, celebrating wins, such as rental prices falling and the national gas price average dipping below $3 per gallon. As of Monday, the national gas price average stood at $2.906 — far lower than the all-time high of $5.016 reached in the summer of June 2022 under former President Joe Biden’s leadership.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Joe Gruters told Breitbart News Daily this week that focusing on Trump’s economic wins will help the GOP emerge successful in the upcoming midterm elections.

“In the first 10 months, he’s delivered more than most presidents can deliver in eight years. And he’s been focused — laser focused — on the economy since day one. You know, it takes a while to turn around the disaster that Biden left the country in with — Biden inflation, high prices,” the chairman said.

“But we’re seeing the results of, you know, a concentrated effort of the President, you know. And I think gas prices are down $2 a gallon from the high. Mortgage prices are down. Egg prices are down to 60 percent — on and on and on,” Gruters continued, noting that Trump is “not done.”

He added, “He’s going to go champion, you know, affordability and his policies, and he’s going to try to bring it directly to the American people. And you’re right. I’ve talked to the President numerous times about campaigning and what we’re going to do and what the plans are for the midterms.”