The Trump administration launched the United States Tech Force on Monday, tasked with recruiting top talent to “modernize the federal government.”

“This is a clarion call,” Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Scott Kupor said in a written statement. “If you want to help your country lead in the age of rapid technological advancement, we need you. Tech Force offers the chance to build and lead projects of national importance, while creating powerful career opportunities in both public service and the private sector. I am grateful to President Trump for prioritizing America’s technology leadership and empowering a cross-government effort to close our nation’s critical talent gaps.”

Tech Force is a collaboration between the OPM, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the General Services Administration (GSA), the White House Office of Science Technology Policy (OSTP), and other agency leaders to hire engineers, data scientists, and technology leaders to help solve the federal government’s most pressing technology challenges. The Tech Force also coordinates with private sector tech leaders.

“GSA is proud to partner with OPM and the Trump Administration to answer the president’s call to fast-track AI adoption across the federal government,” Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said. “Tech Force will be a true force multiplier, creating a pathway to bring in top private-sector talent to help drive a new era of American AI leadership inside the federal government and deliver for the American taxpayers.”

Tech Force aims to carry out technology projects at the Departments of State, Treasury, War, Interior, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Energy, Veterans Affairs, and Homeland Security in addition to the Small Business Association, Internal Revenue Service, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, OPM, GSA, and others, OPM explained.

“Tech Force is America’s elite corps for the AI revolution, mobilizing the nation’s best minds to lead on digital frontlines, defend our global edge and secure our future in technological leadership,” Federal Chief Information Officer for the OMB, Gregory Barbaccia, said. “It is a call to service for our nation’s best technologists to join a mission-critical corps that will ensure our competitiveness, modernize our government infrastructure and lead the world in innovation from education to medicine.”

OPM will partner with Adobe, Amazon Web Services, AMD, Anduril, Apple Box, C3.ai, Coinbase, Databricks, Dell Technologies, Docusign, Google Public Sector, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Robinhood, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Synopsys, Uber, Workday, xAI, and ZoomOPM.