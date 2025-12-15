Trump Announces Donald Trump Jr. Engaged to Bettina Anderson

President Donald Trump announced that his oldest child, Donald Trump Jr., is engaged to his girlfriend, model Bettina Anderson.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle revealed in a post on X that Trump “announced the news at a White House Christmas Party” on Monday.

“NEW: @DonaldTrumpJR is ENGAGED to Bettina Anderson,” Boyle wrote in a post. “President @realDonaldTrump announced the news at a White House Christmas Party tonight.”

PEOPLE reported that Trump Jr. and Anderson, who is the daughter of “entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson,” have been “linked since 2024”:

Anderson was born in December 1986 to entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. She grew up in Palm Beach, Fla., where she continues to reside today. Her father became the youngest bank president in the U.S. when he started leading Worth Avenue National Bank at 26 years old. Together, he and Inger became well-known as a philanthropic couple, with Harry serving as a board member on the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the national board of governors for the American Red Cross, per his obituary in the Palm Beach Daily News.

Trump Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who took office in November as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.