Kimberly Guilfoyle Takes Office as U.S. Ambassador to Greece

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor and television host and a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, officially took office on Tuesday as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle, 56, presented her diplomatic credentials to Greek President Constantine Tassoulas after being sworn in Sept. 29 in Washington, ABC News reported. She is the first female U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle, who was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. at one point, attended a black-tie welcome reception in Athens this weekend and took part in a Greek dance involving linking arms with other guests and keeping pace with music as it sped up. Several Cabinet members and business leaders were in attendance.

“I know we will do amazing things for these two exceptional countries,” she told attendees. “I will not disappoint the United States of America. I shall not disappoint Greece.”

Guilfoyle presented her credentials at Tuesday’s ceremony after new ambassadors from Canada, Sonya Thissen, and Norway, Harriet Berg, according to the report.

Guilfoyle pledged at her Senate confirmation hearing to be a fierce advocate for U.S. interests and vowed to deepen defense cooperation, expand energy partnerships, and counter growing influence from China and Turkey.

The United States has specifically been working to increase liquefied natural gas exports to eastern Europe through Greek port facilities, according to the report.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are expected to travel to Athens this week to discuss expanding Western gas exports to Ukraine through a modified multinational pipeline network.

Guilfoyle is expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week and attend ministerial meetings organized by the Atlantic Council.

“Since 2018, Greece and the United States have strengthened military ties, including expanding U.S. access to Greek bases and increased involvement of American defense contractors in Greece’s multibillion-dollar armed forces modernization program,” according to the report.