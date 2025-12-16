Trump Effect: Christmas Day Gas Prices Expected to Drop to Lowest Level in 5 Years

President Donald Trump’s energy policies are delivering what is expected to be the lowest national average Christmas Day gas price for Americans since 2020, his last full year in office.

GasBuddy projects that on Christmas Day, the average gas price nationally will be $2.79 per gallon, down from $2.95 per gallon last year under former President Joe Biden, who deployed America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve during his administration when prices soared.

“Thanks to President Trump, gas prices have hit a five-year low and Christmas Day gas prices are projected to fall to the lowest level since 2020,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Breitbart News. “Lowering energy prices for American families and businesses will continue to be a top priority for President Trump in the new year.”

Per GasBuddy, Americans are set to save “over half a billion dollars during the Christmas week compared to last year” on gas.

America saw gas prices rocket rapidly under Biden. On December 25, 2020, when Trump was president, prices nationwide averaged $2.26 on Christmas. On December 25, 2021–just 10 months into the Biden administration–the average cost of a gallon of gas rose by a whole dollar nationally, to $3.26 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The average price for consumers under Biden remained above $3.00 on Christmas Day in 2022 and 2023, when it was $3.05 and $3.10 a gallon, respectively.

Biden also achieved the highest gas prices in American history during the pains of runaway inflation at levels unseen since the Carter administration. On June 14, 2022, a gallon of regular unleaded averaged at $5.016 nationally, per AAA.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick de Haan, said in a statement that rising supply and the completion of refinery maintenance are factors in the anticipated 5-year low average price on Christmas Day.

“Refinery maintenance has wrapped up, supplies are rising, and winter demand is much lower than in summer — all of which help keep a lid on prices. Provided there are no surprises, holiday travelers should see pump prices that come in a bit lower than last Christmas,” he said.

“We’re also seeing encouraging early trends as we prepare to release our 2026 Fuel Outlook in January, with signs that lower prices could continue into next year,” he added.