Watch Live: House Hearing on the Far-Left SPLC

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government holds a hearing examining the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Tuesday, December 16.

The hearing will investigate the SPLC’s “coordinated efforts with the Biden-Harris Administration to target Christian and conservative Americans and deprive them of their constitutional rights to free speech and free association” and the organization’s “history, funding, and work to silence conservative and Christian Americans for their beliefs,” according to the subcommittee.

Among those testifying will by Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, which was targeted by convicted domestic terrorist Floyd Lee Corkins II in 2012 after the SPLC designated the Christian organization as a hate group in 2010, which Perkins blamed for contributing to the attack.

In October, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the Bureau had severed all partnerships with the SPLC.