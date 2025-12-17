Mark Levin Calls Trump ‘First Jewish President’ Again at White House Hanukkah Celebration

Conservative commentator Mark Levin offered praise for President Donald Trump’s role and significance in the Jewish community on Tuesday, calling him “the first Jewish president,” during a Hanukkah reception at the White House.

President Donald Trump hosted a Hanukkah reception days after a suspected father-and-son terrorist duo killed at least 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia.

The attack, which authorities are treating as antisemitic, involved individuals previously investigated by Australian intelligence for ties to the Islamic State, and ISIS flags were reportedly found in their vehicle. In response to the antisemitic violence, Trump urged Jewish people to celebrate Hanukkah “proudly” and to “be proud of who you are.”

During the celebration at the White House, Trump was joined by various guests, including radio host and political commentator Mark Levin.

“He loves Israel too,” Levin said, prompting Trump to respond, “It’s true.” Levin then recalled a previous moment, saying, “Six years ago, I was up here and I said, this is our first Jewish President.” Trump again replied, “It’s true.”

Levin added, “Now he’s the first Jewish president to serve two, not consecutive presidencies.”

President Trump stated, “Bad things happened on the second one, namely, the election was rigged, and we found out.”

Levin concluded his remarks with a personal note of gratitude, saying, “And you are the greatest. Thank you very much. God bless you. I missed you.”