A 29-year-old husband and father of two young boys was killed in a crash allegedly caused by an illegal alien truck driver from India who had been released into the United States by the Biden administration.

On December 11, Robert Blake Pearson was driving to work in Auburn, Washington, when Kamalpreet Singh, an illegal alien from India, rear-ended him with his semi truck. Pearson’s vehicle was pushed under the truck in front of him, and his engine caught fire.

Pearson, a husband and father to two young boys, was killed at the scene of the crash. Pearson’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his widow and children.

Singh was charged with the multi-vehicle fatal crash, and a $100,000 bond was set.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed that despite an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, Singh was allowed to bond out of jail thanks to Washington state’s sanctuary policy.

“These demented and dangerous sanctuary policies have deadly consequences,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

DHS officials also said Singh was caught crossing the southern border near Lukeville, Arizona, in 2023 and was released into the United States as a result of former President Joe Biden’s catch and release policies.

“Robert Pearson would still be alive today if the Biden administration hadn’t released this illegal alien into our country,” McLaughlin said. “How many more Americans have to be killed before Democrat politicians start to put the public’s safety ahead of politics?”

