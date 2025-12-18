Nolte: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Brags She Would ‘Stomp’ Vance in Presidential Election

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told reporters Wednesday that she would “stomp” Vice President JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential election.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday, a national poll revealed that Ocasio-Cortez would defeat Vance in a head-to-head matchup by two points nationally, 51 to 49 percent.

“The New York Democratic congresswoman, known as AOC, edges the likely Republican nominee 51 percent to 49 percent, in The Argument/Verasight survey released on Tuesday,” wrote far-left Newsweek. “However, the result was within the poll’s 2.7 percentage point margin of error, making the two candidates statistically tied. The poll asked voters who they would vote for if the election were between the two of them.”

When asked about the poll, AOC was all smiles with those incredible horse teeth of hers…

“These polls like three years out—they are what they are,” she said, before adding: “But let the record show I would stomp him. I would stomp him!”

JD Vance right now must be dropping to his knees daily to pray, “Please, please, please, please, please, AOC, please, please, please, please, please.”

I might be missing a few “pleases.”

Can you imagine Rep. Crazy-Eyed Socialist v. JD Vance in 2028? This is why we must encourage AOC to run in 2028. This is also why we must push her to Democrat Party voters as — lol — the most electable.

No one knows or can game out what might happen in three years, but a Democrat primary starring AOC, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Cory “Spartacus” Booker, sounds like a pretty fine time as they all fight to appeal to the extremist crazies who now make up the Democrat Party’s base of support. I will open the border to transsexual illegal immigrants and child rapists, give them free healthcare, free rent, a $5000 monthly allowance, and amnesty for any crimes they might commit, up to and including releasing a dirty bomb in a major American city.

Then again, be careful what you wish for. As I said, a lot can happen in three years, and both Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris came pretty close to winning the presidency. Therefore, a poor economy or a foreign policy debacle could easily propel AOC over the top.

Still, those presidential debates between AOC and Vance would be high entertainment.

John Nolte’ s first and last novel Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.