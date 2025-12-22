About 9 in 10 attendees of last weekend’s Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest said they want to halt all immigration, both illegal and legal, to the United States.

The straw poll, which was conducted at the first AmericaFest since TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September, asked attendees, “Would you support a moratorium on new immigration into the United States?”

About 9-in-10 attendees, who are overwhelmingly young conservatives, said they support an immigration moratorium, while just 10.5 percent of attendees said they disagreed.

The straw poll also asked attendees what the biggest threats are facing the United States. The number one threat ranked by attendees was radical Islam, which has made its way into American communities mostly through immigration.

Following radical Islam as the biggest threat were communism and mass migration, the straw poll found.

The vast majority of AmericaFest attendees wanting all immigration to the United States halted comes as the foreign-born population has exploded to the highest levels ever recorded in American history.

Last year, under the Biden administration, the foreign-born population reached 52 million, with almost seven million immigrants added to the United States in fewer than four years.

Annually, the United States admits more than a million legal immigrants in addition to hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals who arrive every year on temporary work visas. Over the course of a decade, the U.S. imports close to 10 million legal immigrants, many of whom go on to secure naturalized American citizenship.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.