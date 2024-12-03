The nation’s foreign-born population is on pace to reach more than 82 million by the year 2040 should legal immigration and illegal immigration levels, that have soared under President Joe Biden, continue.

The research, published by Steven Camarota at the Center for Immigration Studies, suggests the impact of Biden’s mass migration legacy could be far-reaching.

On Biden’s watch, the foreign-born population has hit a record nearly 52 million or roughly 15.5 percent of the United States population.

Should immigration levels remain the same as they have been under this administration, the foreign-born population will hit 82.2 million by the year 2040, Camarota finds.

The nation’s foreign-born population under Biden has grown by nearly seven million in less than four years. For comparison, the foreign-born population grew by about 6.4 million over eight years under former President Barack Obama, which was considered historically high at the time.

A major factor, Camarota notes, is the explosion of illegal immigration under Biden.

Since January 2021, there have been nearly 10.5 million border encounters, at least six million migrants released into the U.S. interior, 1.8 million illegal alien got-aways, an unknown number of unseen border crossings, and about 500,000 to 800,000 foreign nationals overstaying their visas every year.

The “scale of immigration is unprecedented” as a result, Camarota writes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.