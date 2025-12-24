Watch: Trump Takes Christmas Requests from Kids

President Donald Trump did a Noel version of a presidential fireside chat on December 24 by taking calls from kids eager to plead for Christmas presents.

“That’s pretty good,” Trump told a child who asked for a handheld computer. “You must be a high-IQ person. We need more high-IQ people in the country.”

One child asked for a no-coal Christmas, and Trump responded by saying, “You mean ‘clean, beautiful coal.'”

Trump reminded one girl that Santa will be disappointed if no cookies are left in exchange for presents:

“We track Santa all over the world,” Trump told another child. “We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated — that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. We found that Santa is GOOD!”: