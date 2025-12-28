Conservative radio host and author Dennis Prager reflected on his injury one year later, saying, “I am so grateful for all this long life prior to my accident.” He also warned of a moral crisis in America, urging figures on the right to not be “America only.”

“I remain paralyzed, but the biggest work, in fact, virtually all the work that has been done has been to enable me to breathe better, because the nerves to my diaphragm have been severely injured,” Prager revealed in a recent interview with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit.

Watch:

“A number of doctors, independently of one another, have described the fact that I am talking as ‘a miracle.’ And these are not religious people. I am cognizant of how lucky I am to be able to speak. No brain damage,” Prager continued.

“Everything I wrote in my happiness book has been realized,” the author added. “I wrote, among many other things, ‘Life is a tragedy, as well as a glory, that gratitude is everything.'”

“Gratitude has been a large measure of what has sustained me,” Prager said. “I am so grateful for all this long life prior to my accident. And why would that leave? Because I had this terrible fall? Why would the gratitude be shattered? Do all those years not count?”

Prager went on to say that “everybody has to ask that question, ‘What about all the good years I’ve had?’ People who have terrible things happen go, ‘Why me?’ But they don’t go, ‘Why me’ when great things happen?”

“If nothing else, people should read my happiness book, Happiness Is a Serious Problem,” he added. “And I am very grateful that I have a nature that has — great shock absorbers.”

Streit then asked Prager, “How do you think America is doing right now?” to which the conservative radio host replied, “This bothers me even more than my own condition.”

“I’ve been very worried for decades, and what I had not anticipated until a few years ago — it’s, too many of the leading intellectuals on the right have gone to ‘America only,’ and I don’t understand how they justify that if they are religious people,” Prager explained.

“One of the dominant themes of the Bible is, ‘Do not stand by on the blood of your neighbor’ — in other words, you can’t adopt the attitude, ‘Me only,'” he added.

Prager went on to say that one of the Bible’s famous dictums “in all of Jewish teaching” is, “If I am not for me, then who will be for me? But if I am only for me, what am I?” before adding that he believes this is how Americans should think.

“Yes, we are first for America, just as we are first for our family,” he said. “There are a number of firsts, but anyone who is only for their family or only for America is not a moral person.”

“God or man or luck or hard work has made America the strongest country in the world, economically, militarily, culturally,” Prager added. “And those who believe God was involved should certainly believe that God wants us to use it for the good of mankind, not just for America.”

“And now we have voices that are saying ‘just for America,'” he said. “I don’t know how they just justify it if they are religious people.”

