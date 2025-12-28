Israel has begun field deployment of its “game-changing” Iron Beam laser air defense system, according to the country’s Defense Ministry, which confirmed the technology is now operating as part of the country’s layered missile defense network, with its combat performance expected to inform U.S. missile defense planning.

The announcement, made Sunday, follows months of phased rollouts and testing by Israel’s defense establishment and domestic industry partners. Defense officials said the system is already being positioned at multiple sites nationwide.

Senior defense officials have described the high-energy laser as a system that will “fundamentally change the rules of engagement” as Israel confronts sustained rocket and drone threats from Iran and its regional terror proxies.

“For years Israel was known as a cyber nation,” Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, Director General of the Defense Ministry, said earlier this month, warning that “all fronts are still open and our enemies are learning and preparing day by day,” while insisting that Israel has now become a “defense-tech nation” built on combat-driven innovation.

Defense officials say earlier, lower-power laser variants were rushed into combat use during the war and successfully intercepted dozens of hostile drones, prompting the decision to accelerate nationwide deployment of the more powerful 100-kilowatt version now entering service.

Unlike traditional interceptors, Iron Beam uses a high-energy laser to destroy drones, rockets, and mortars at the speed of light, dramatically reducing interception costs. Officials stress the system will complement — not replace — existing defenses such as Iron Dome, adding a new layer focused on short-range and low-cost threats.

Developed with Israeli defense firm Rafael, Iron Beam is expected to ease pressure on interceptor stockpiles and, in many cases, neutralize threats early enough to reduce the need for civilian warning sirens. Rafael CEO Yoav Turgeman described the system as “a real game-changer.”

With deployment now underway and additional batteries planned, Israeli defense leaders say Iron Beam is moving from a wartime innovation to a central pillar of the country’s future air defense doctrine.

U.S. defense officials have long viewed Israel as a proving ground for emerging missile defense technologies, and Iron Beam’s operational debut is expected to shape how the U.S. military approaches low-cost interception of drones and rockets in future conflicts.