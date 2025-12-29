Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that agents from the DHS’s Homeland Security Investigations are “conducting a massive investigation on childcare” in Minneapolis.

“Homeland Security Investigations @ICEGov are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud,” Noem said in a post on X.

Noem’s post comes after citizen journalist Nick Shirley shared that he and his team had uncovered massive fraud taking place in Minnesota. In a video shared by Shirley, he was seen visiting several daycare centers that had reportedly received millions of dollars in federal aid, despite there being no signs of children.

Breitbart News reported that one daycare center had misspelled “learning” as “learing.”:

YouTuber Nick Shirley visited the “Quality Learning Center” in South Minneapolis, reporting that the “learning” center hadn’t even spelled its name correctly on its sign, with “learning” misspelled as “learing.” As the citizen reporter approached the facility, an unidentified woman yelled, “Don’t open up,” incorrectly claiming Shirley and the man with him were Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“Two DHS officials” reportedly told CBS News that agents from DHS’s HSI were “expected to inspect over 30 sites in” Minneapolis on Monday:

Two DHS officials told CBS News that agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations branch are expected to inspect over 30 sites in the city on Monday alone. Noem and DHS posted videos of HSI agents inspecting several sites, including one that appears to be a smoke shop.

Responding to Shirley’s video, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) office claimed that Walz “has worked for years to crack down on fraud,” according to Fox News.

“The governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and ask the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “He has strengthened oversight — including launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed.”