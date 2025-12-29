Minnesota Republicans Call for Tim Walz to Resign over Failing to Stop ‘Billions of Dollars in Fraud’

Minnesota state Republicans have called for Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) to resign over “billions of dollars in fraud.”

Minnesota state Sens. Bill Lieske, Nathan Wesenberg, as well as state Reps. Marj Fogelman, Drew Roach, and Mike Wiener released a joint statement as reporters and government officials have uncovered untold fraud:

Minnesotans have been watching the fraud crisis get worse and worse for years. It has gone on long enough. This is not about politics or stunts, and we do not make a call like this lightly. The office of the governor deserves respect, and we have tried to give Gov. Walz time to act. But leadership means doing the right thing even when it is difficult, which is why we are calling on Gov. Walz to resign. We are talking about billions of dollars in fraud that should have gone to vulnerable Minnesotans. The red flags were everywhere. Yet, year after year the fraud kept growing, and year after year, nothing changed. People in our districts raise this issue constantly. It is the number one issue we hear about. They want to know why nobody is being held accountable. They want to know when somebody is going to fix it. And they want to know why the governor isn’t resigning. What we are seeing from the governor is what nonfeasance looks like. When a governor fails to do what he is required to do, when he watches a crisis spiral out of control and does nothing to stop it, that is nonfeasance. The governor had a duty to oversee his administration and protect these programs. He failed. There needs to be consequences. For the good of the state, Gov. Walz should step aside. Minnesota needs accountability, a reset, and new leadership that can get us back on the right track.

The Republicans noted that Article 8, Section 6 of the Minnesota Constitution lists malfeasance as grounds for recalling executive officers. They said that they are not currently launching a recall against Walz; however, they said that this standard backs their argument for Walz to resign.

Citizen journalist Nick Shirley and his team exposed fraud exceeding $110 million in “one day.”

Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler announced that she has cut off grants to Minnesota as there are so many ongoing concerns of Somali fraud in the state.

Despite the reports of rampant fraud in the state, Walz’s office has claimed that the governor has worked for “years” to stop the fraud.