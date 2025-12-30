Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) bragged about how Minnesota had made “it easier” for people to get into the daycare business in the state in a resurfaced video from 2024, amid reports of alleged Somali immigrant fraud.

During a debate with then-Republican vice presidential candidate and now-Vice President JD Vance in 2024, Walz spoke about the subject of childcare and how Minnesota “passed a paid family and medical leave” that allows people to stay home for a certain amount of time after having a baby.

Walz added that this “gets the child off to a better start” and that the “family works better.” Walz continued to advocate for a “paid family medical leave program.”

“As far as childcare on this, you have to take it at both the supply and the demand side,” Walz said. “You can’t expect the most important people in our lives to take either our children or our parents to get paid the least amount of money. And, we have to make it easier for folks to be able to get into that business and then to make sure that folks are able to pay for that.”

“We were able to do it in Minnesota, and I’m still telling you this, we were listed as the best state. We’re still in crisis on this. A federal program of paid family medical leave and help with this will enhance our workforce, enhance our families, and make it easier to have the children that you want,” Walz added.

The resurfaced video of Walz’s comments comes after citizen journalist Nick Shirley released a video of himself visiting several daycare and learning centers in Minnesota that allegedly received millions of dollars in federal aid, despite there being no signs of children at the locations.

One of the places that Shirley visited had a sign that said, Quality “Learing” Center, having misspelled “learning,” Breitbart News reported:

YouTuber Nick Shirley visited the “Quality Learning Center” in South Minneapolis, reporting that the “learning” center hadn’t even spelled its name correctly on its sign, with “learning” misspelled as “learing.” As the citizen reporter approached the facility, an un identified woman yelled, “Don’t open up,” incorrectly claiming Shirley and the man with him were Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. “There’s no one here,” Shirley said on the video.

Since Shirley’s reporting, the Quality “Learing” Center has fixed the misspelled sign to read, Quality “Learning” Center, and the daycare has been “bustling” with children going in.