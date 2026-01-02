Database Searches Show Somali Fraudsters Funding Democrat Politicians

Somali operators of daycare centers and other social services receiving tax dollars, many fraudulently, are also donating shares of their looted funds to the Democratic Party, say citizen journalists, and others.

The New York Post, for instance, found that Minnesota Democrats were the happy recipients of $50,000 in campaign donations from many of the now convicted felons who ran the Somalian Feeding Our Future organization that stole some $250 million in Minnesota welfare funding.

For another example, X user Cam Higby looked at some of the numbers in Washington State and found that 80 percent of all donations made by people listing “childcare” as their occupation had donated to Somali Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed.

Mario Nawfal looked at political donations to Democrats from Somali child and adult care groups, as well, and found tens of thousands being kicked back to Democrats.

In another case, a TikTok user found that Somali day care centers were donating thousands to Somalians running for office, thereby using tax dollars to ensure their own people get elected.

Anti-Jihad activist Robert Spencer found that several fraudulent Somali groups donated their taxpayer provided funding to a Somalian politician who threatened to blow up a school bus for Somalia.

Derrick Evans also looked at fraud in Washington State and found that one Somali-owned daycare center raked in $81,000 in government funding in just a single month despite only having seven kids under care.

Finally, Kevin Bass crunched some numbers and discovered that the states without effective voter ID laws are also handing out the most in welfare benefits to illegal migrants.

