New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continued to express his displeasure that the United States military captured Venezuela’s now-former socialist dictator, Nicolás Maduro.

While speaking to a crowd of people, Mamdani expressed that after he was “briefed” by several members of his team regarding Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, being “captured and flown out of the country,” he called President Donald Trump to register his “opposition to this act.”

Mamdani had previously criticized Maduro’s capture, stating that “unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law.”

“I was briefed by my first deputy mayor, my chief of staff, my chief counsel, the police commissioner, as well as other members of my team,” Mamdani said. “I called the President and spoke with him directly to register my opposition to this act, and to make clear that it was an opposition based on being opposed to a pursuit of regime change, to the violation of federal international law, and a desire to see that be consistent each and every day.”

Breitbart News’s Christian K. Caruzo reported that on Saturday morning, Trump announced that the U.S. had “successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela” and Maduro, who “has maintained himself in power through a series of sham presidential elections.” Trump added that Maduro and his wife had been captured.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.”

Maduro, who has maintained himself in power through a series of sham presidential elections, is actively wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple narco-terrorism charges. The U.S. has an active $50 million bounty on information leading to Nicolás Maduro’s arrest and/or conviction.

While Mamdani has complained and expressed displeasure regarding Maduro’s capture, the plane that Maduro was on was reported to have landed at “Stewart Airport in Orange County, New York,” according to ABC News.

Sources told the outlet that Maduro — who will be “accompanied by” Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials on a helicopter to New York City, will then be processed “before he’s held in jail.”:

The aircraft believed to be carrying Nicolas Maduro has touched down at Stewart Airport in Orange County, New York, Saturday afternoon, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Maduro is now expected to take a helicopter to New York City, accompanied by the DEA. He will then head by motorcade to a location in New York City for processing before he’s held in jail, sources said.

Breitbart News reported that Trump has explained that the U.S. will run Venezuela “until such time” that there can be a “safe, proper, and judicious transition.”