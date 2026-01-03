New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing intense backlash after condemning the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, a reaction critics say put him at odds with Venezuelan-Americans, U.S. law enforcement priorities, and national security interests.

On Saturday, Mamdani stated that he had been briefed on what he described as the “U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife,” claiming they were slated for “imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City.” He denounced the operation as illegal and warned it would “directly impact New Yorkers.”

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” Mamdani wrote, adding that his administration was focused on the safety of Venezuelans living in the city and that his administration would “continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.”

The remarks drew sharp criticism from Republican lawmakers, conservative commentators, and human rights advocates, many of whom accused the new mayor of siding with a dictator long accused by U.S. authorities of narco-terrorism and mass repression.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) wrote that the “Marxist Mayor of New York City” seemed angry that “a socialist dictator/narco terrorist is removed from power and will stand trial in New York for his illegal activities that resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans,” adding bluntly, “God help New York.”

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL), who chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security and whose district includes a large Venezuelan exile community, posted: “Wow! The socialist mayor of NYC supporting the murderous, illegitimate narcoterrorist dictator of Venezuela! It’s pathetic, laughable, and highly unfortunate — but unsurprising.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) echoed the criticism, writing: “Before defending a murderous narco terrorist, did it ever cross your mind why 8 million people—nearly equivalent to the population of NYC—fled the Maduro Marxist regime? Maybe ask some Venezuelan New Yorkers before you bring his failed socialist oppressive policies here.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined the criticism, sarcastically referring to the mayor as “Comrade Mamdani,” while CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings mocked the statement by writing, “Guy using al Qaeda’s lawyer has thoughts.”

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, dismissed the mayor’s remarks bluntly, posting: “Blah blah cry harder.”

New York Republican attorney general candidate Michael Henry also weighed in, writing: “When Tren de Aragua infiltrated and terrorized New Yorkers — including their fellow Venezuelans — you were an absentee Assemblyman. I guess it hurts to see Socialism fail before your own very naive eyes.”

Others focused on the real-world consequences of Venezuela’s drug trade.

Author Robert Spencer asked pointedly: “What about the safety and security of New Yorkers whose lives have been destroyed by drugs coming in from Venezuela?”

Ambassador Mike Huckabee said he pitied the people of New York for “electing a mayor who sides with a drug trafficker & ally of Iran & Hezbollah rather than his constituents,” adding sarcastically, “Will he & Sen Van Hollen go to Maduro’s jail cell to sip margaritas for solidarity?”

Critics also resurfaced Mamdani’s past controversies, including prior remarks suggesting he would support the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York.

“This is the same guy who said he’d arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to NYC,” wrote conservative writer and podcast host Ian Haworth.

For many Venezuelan exiles and conservatives, the mayor’s statement symbolized a deeper disconnect.

The New York Republican Party insisted that while Mamdani expressed outrage, “Venezuelans are celebrating the fall of a brutal dictator and narco-terrorist.”

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump announced that Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been “captured and flown out of the country,” a message that came after a series of explosions hit Caracas.

Maduro has been under U.S. indictment since 2020 on federal narco-terrorism charges. American prosecutors have accused Maduro and senior regime officials of coordinating with Colombian drug traffickers to funnel large quantities of cocaine into the United States.