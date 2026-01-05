Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested 118 illegal aliens in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County in California, a sanctuary state. Several of the illegal aliens are registered sex offenders, drunk drivers, or pedophiles, among other crimes.

“ICE ended 2025 with a surge operation in California targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin told Breitbart News. “One hundred and eighteen illegal aliens were arrested, including pedophiles, registered sex offenders, burglars, domestic abusers, and serial drunk drivers.”

The ICE operation took place from December 26 – 31, 2025, and saw the likes of Juan Perez Tello and Rogelio Sanchez Hidalgo arrested, among others.

Tello, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and is a registered sex offender.

Hidalgo, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, is a registered sex offender, and has been convicted of illegal re-entry.

Other illegal aliens arrested in the operation, as outlined by ICE, are:

Gabino Najera-Romano, 39, of Mexico. Najera-Romano was convicted of battery. Victor Alfonso Graciano-Quiterio, 40, of Mexico. Graciano-Quiterio was convicted of battery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, using force or threat against a witness to a crime, disorderly conduct, and violating court orders to prevent domestic violence. Filemon Diego-Francsico, 38, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon: not a firearm and threaten crime with intent to terrorize Raymundo Bojorges Mendez, 47, of Mexico. Bojorges has four DUI convictions, one of which was DUI causing bodily injury, and has been convicted of driving on a suspended license. Misael Amador Cruz, 41, of Mexico. Amador was convicted of DUI, hit-and-run, false imprisonment and driving without a license. Marcelino Martinez-Francisco, 36, of Mexico. Martinez-Francisco was convicted of causing injury to a child, hit-and-run causing property damage and two DUIs. He also has pending charges for an additional DUI and violating his probation. Julio Cesar Tadeo Lopez, 32, of Mexico. Tadeo was convicted of DUI causing great bodily injury, hit-and-run causing property damage, and another DUI. Anatolio Clavijo-Urbano, 46, of Mexico. Clavijo-Urbano was convicted of second-degree burglary. Jose Miguel Pineda-Garcia, 44, of Mexico. Pineda-Garcia was convicted of alien smuggling.

McLaughlin said illegal aliens “flock to California because they know Governor Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians will allow them to terrorize innocent American families.”

“In 2026, our law enforcement will continue to do what Gavin Newsom has refused to do: make California safe again,” McLaughlin said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.