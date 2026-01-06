A pair of Haitian immigrants is accused of carrying out a multi-million dollar food stamp fraud scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, including defrauding a nonprofit food program meant for starving children in their native Haiti.

Late last month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced food stamp fraud charges against 74-year-old Antonio Bonheur, a naturalized United States citizen from Haiti, and 21-year-old Saul Alisme, a legal immigrant from Haiti who was issued a Social Security card in November 2024.

According to an indictment, Bonheur owned Jesula Variety Store, and Alisme owned Saul Mache Mixe Store — both of which stores accepted food stamps.

Investigators first started probing the small variety stores in Boston after they seemingly began redeeming huge sums of food stamps. The duo, the indictment alleges, trafficked millions in food stamp benefits over a relatively short period of time.

“Both stores were conducting numerous transactions for over $95 in a single day, and hundreds of such transactions per month, totaling over $30,000 per month for SAUL MACHIE MIXE and over $300,000 for JESULA VARIETY STORE,” the indictment alleges:

Additionally, it would be extremely difficult for JESULA VARIETY STORE and SAUL MACHE MIXE STORE to conduct legitimate transactions commensurate with the amount of SNAP Benefits being redeemed at the stores. For example, JESULA VARIETY STORE and SAUL MACHE MIXE STORE do not have carriages, or handbaskets for their customers. Both stores only have one register and no optical scanners to read barcodes from products. Additionally, JESULA VARIETY STORE and SAUL MACHE MIXE STORE are very small, and as documented below during store visits and the undercover transactions, the stores stock very limited quantities of food that would be eligible to be purchased with SNAP Benefits. [Emphasis added] In short, the investigation thus far has revealed that ANTONIO BONHEUR, through his store JESULA VARIETY STORE (“JVS”), has trafficked SNAP Benefits valued over $6,000,000 over a period of more than three years. SAUL ALISME, through his store SAUL MACHE MIXE STORE (“SMMS”), has been trafficking in SNAP Benefits from May 2025, and is believed to have trafficked over $121,890 in SNAP Benefits. JVS and SMMS are located in the same building at 1549 Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan, MA. [Emphasis added]

In addition to the alleged food stamp fraud scheme, the Haitian immigrants were allegedly selling processed food packages that had been produced by the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children, which were donated and not lawful to be sold. The indictment alleges:

These packages are prepared and shipped to food-insecure countries (such as Haiti) directly from the manufacture point where the product is sealed into shipping containers. The product is then shipped and to be given to children in need of emergency sustenance. The packages are paid for exclusively from donations.

To sell the donated food products, federal prosecutors said the Haitian immigrants would have had to illegally obtain the food from the nonprofit’s supply chain after it had been sent to one of the receiving countries, ship it back to the U.S., and sell it on their shelves for profit.

Bonheur and Alisme each face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 if convicted on the food stamp fraud charges.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.