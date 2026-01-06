Abukar Dahir Osman, the permanent representative of Somalia to the United Nations, is linked to a home healthcare agency in Cincinnati, Ohio, that was prosecuted for Medicaid fraud, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have confirmed.

This week, online reports began circulating that Osman had ties to Progressive Health Care Services, a home healthcare company plagued by a Medicaid fraud investigation.

HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill confirmed via X that Osman is in fact linked to Progressive Health Care Services and that the federal agency previously took action against the home healthcare company after a conviction for Medicaid fraud.

“I can confirm public speculation that Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, Permanent Representative of Somalia to the UN and President of the Security Council, is in fact associated with Progressive Health Care Services, a home health agency in Cincinnati,” O’Neill wrote.

“HHS has previously taken action against Progressive in response to a conviction for Medicaid fraud,” he continued. “More to come.”

O’Neill’s statement came after the account Libs of TikTok posted several documents purporting to show Osman’s ties to Progressive Health Services.

“Somalia’s Ambassador to the UN Abukar Dahir Osman was a healthcare administrator in Ohio. There is another healthcare company in the SAME SUITE as his with a different name, and multiple others at the same address, all with Somali names,” the account wrote on X.

“His company was convicted of Medicaid fraud while he worked in a Medicaid office in Ohio,” the account wrote.

The post shows a LinkedIn page for Osman, where it lists him as the “managing director” of Progressive Health Services from October 2014 to May 2019 — around the same time that the company was investigated for Medicaid fraud.

