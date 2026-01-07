Democrats’ Plot to Impeach Trump Again Gains Steam Ahead of Midterm Elections

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, a coalition of progressive advocacy groups has renewed calls to impeach President Donald Trump and senior administration officials, citing what they describe as an “illegal and unconstitutional” military attack on Venezuela.

A joint press release issued on Wednesday by Citizens’ Impeachment, the Removal Coalition, Free Speech for People, Women’s March, and the 50501 Movement announced an escalated campaign to pressure Congress into action. The groups framed Trump’s “illegal and unconstitutional military attack on Venezuela” as a catalyst for mobilizing Americans across the country, specifically urging constituents to participate in the upcoming “Free America Walkout” on January 20. This nationwide action aims to drive constituents into their congressional district offices to demand support for new articles of impeachment.

The effort comes just weeks after 140 House members backed Rep. Al Green’s (D-TX) articles of impeachment against Trump, which the press release said were “focused on Trump’s threat to execute Members of Congress and his threats and intimidation against federal judges.” The vote, held last month, represented what the statement characterized as a “77% increase in support for impeachment in the House since the prior House vote in June of last year.”

Although the December resolution was ultimately tabled, with 23 Democrats joining Republicans to block it, organizers claim the movement is accelerating. According to the coalition, “more than one million people across the country have now joined the call for impeachment proceedings against Trump through a petition at www.impeachtrumpagain.org, a campaign led by Free Speech for People.

According to the statement, Free Speech for People’s legal team has outlined “25 grounds for impeachment,” including the Venezuela strike, which it characterizes as one of several aggressive military actions carried out without congressional authorization. The press release contends that these actions are “part of a larger pattern of unchecked aggression including unilateral strikes on Iran conducted without congressional oversight in June 2025, the repeated bombings of boats and shipwrecked survivors in the Caribbean, and threats of military action in Greenland, Cuba, Columbia, and the entire western hemisphere immediately after the strike on Venezuela.”

Citizens’ Impeachment is also advancing three separate impeachment resolutions — two targeting Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for “tyranny” and “treason,” and one targeting Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for alleged obstruction of justice and failing to release the Epstein Files. These resolutions accuse Trump and his officials of violating constitutional war powers and using federal agencies such as the National Guard and ICE as domestic paramilitary forces.

Leaders from the coalition behind the impeachment campaign offered a range of statements underscoring the urgency and stakes of their effort. “This is not hyperbole: Trump represents the single greatest threat to human civilization and the future of life on this planet that the United States has ever produced. It is long past time for Republicans, Democrats, and people of conscience everywhere to reject his treasonous behavior and honestly confront the historical parallels to the rise of fascism in 1930s Germany. We are standing on the edge of World War III, and pretending otherwise is complicity. We must impeach Trump while we still can,” remarked 50501 spokesperson Hunter Dunn.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, Executive Director of Women’s March, said that “impeachment exists for moments like this” and warned that “the cost of silence is simply too high.” Jessica Denson, founder of the Removal Coalition, stated that “the Constitution empowers Congress to remove a tyrant from office,” while Alexandra Flores-Quilty of Free Speech for People called impeachment “the one remedy in the Constitution for a lawless, tyrannical President.”

This impeachment drive is unfolding against the backdrop of increasing internal divisions within the Democratic Party. As previously reported by Breitbart News, past impeachment efforts — including Rep. Green’s December resolution — have struggled to gain majority support, even among Democrats. Senior party leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar all voted “present” in that vote. A similar measure in June failed overwhelmingly, with 128 Democrats joining Republicans in opposition.

Despite the lack of consensus, several Democrats have since filed impeachment resolutions against other Trump administration officials. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), who is running for Senate, introduced articles of impeachment against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in December, accusing him of “turning his back on science.” Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) moved to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth over alleged war crimes related to a military strike in the Caribbean. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) formally called for an investigation into DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, citing “unlawful conduct” and “misuse of federal funds” as potentially impeachable offenses.

President Trump, speaking at the House Republican policy retreat at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday, told GOP lawmakers that if they lose the House in the upcoming midterms, Democrats “will find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.”

While congressional leadership has so far declined to advance formal impeachment proceedings, the coalition behind the renewed effort argues that lawmakers are facing growing public pressure. According to the statement, “Members of Congress are hearing directly from their constituents that we expect them to lead in this critical moment in our democracy.” Organizers pointed to Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who recently signaled increased openness to impeachment, identifying the Supreme Court’s inability to restrain the president. The coalition contends that Congress has “yet to mount meaningful opposition to the regime.”