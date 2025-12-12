The House of Representatives rejected an attempt to impeach President Donald Trump on Thursday night, with 23 Democrats siding with Republicans to quash the motion introduced by Rep. Al Green (D-TX).

As he demanded a vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday, Green called him “an abuser of presidential power.”

According to Green, the president is “engendering invidious hate, putting American lives at risk, undermining our democracy, and dissolving our Republic.”

Citing Trump’s fiery response to Democrat lawmakers’ “seditious” video calling on military service members and intelligence officials to refuse “illegal orders” from the Trump administration, Green argued that if any other president had said that sedition is “punishable by death” the opposition party “would have voted to impeach him.”

The congressman went on to invoke the names of late civil rights activists Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), calling on his fellow representatives to “take a stand,” like they did, and impeach Trump.

“I will take a stand to protect government of the people, by the people, for the people. I will take a stand to impeach this abuser of presidential power. I will do so even if I must stand alone, because for me, on this issue, it is better to stand alone than not stand at all,” Green stated.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) then introduced a motion to table Green’s motion, which passed overwhelmingly.

H.R. 939, to impeach Trump for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” was tabled by a vote of 237 to 140, with 47 “present” votes.

Nearly two dozen Democrats voted to table the measure, including Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Josh Riley (D-NY), Jared Golden (D-ME), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Don Davis (D-NC), Shomari Figures (D-AL), and others.

Every “present” vote was from a Democrat, with several switching from “yes” to “present” just before the vote closed, Axios reported.

All three Democrat senior leaders — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (D-CA) — all voted “present.”

The House killed a previous measure from Green to impeach Trump in June, with 128 Democrats joining all 216 Republicans in a final 344-79 vote.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.