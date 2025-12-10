Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), who is running for Senate, filed articles of impeachment on Wednesday against Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying he has turned “his back on science.”

“Today, I formally introduced articles of impeachment against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. RFK Jr. has turned his back on science and the safety of the American people. Michiganders cannot take another day of his chaos,” the Michigan Democrat wrote in a statement.

Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for HHS, dismissed the articles of impeachment as a political ploy.

“Secretary Kennedy remains focused on the work of improving Americans’ health and lowering costs, not on partisan political stunts,” Nixon said.

Stevens is the second Democrat to recently move to impeach a Trump cabinet official; Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) just filed articles of impeachment against Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Thanedar has cited the Trump administration’s strikes against vessels that were allegedly taking part in drug trafficking.

“Pete Hegseth has been using the United States military to extrajudicially assassinate people without evidence of any crime,” said Thanedar.

He added, “Former military attorneys have come out and asserted that his conduct constitutes war crimes. We cannot allow his reprehensible conduct to continue, which is why I have filed these articles to impeach him.”