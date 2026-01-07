Nolte: Devoted Single Dad Murdered in Unprovoked New York City Stabbing Attack

Greg Ennin, a 53-year-old single father to two daughters, was murdered in an unprovoked stabbing attack on Monday in Democrat-run New York City.

The man charged with the crime is a career criminal with 20 arrests.

The video (below) is horrifying and proves that Ennin was guilty of nothing more than walking to work when his alleged attacker, for no apparent reason, sought a confrontation that ended in a vicious and violent cold-blooded murder.

Assuming the career criminal in custody is guilty, we see this again and again and again in these Democrat-run cities. The same Democrats who will jail a grandmother for attending the mostly-peaceful protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, refuse to remove from the streets serial offenders who are known to be violent and an ongoing danger to law-abiding people like Greg Ennin.

There is no secret sauce to bringing down the violent crime rate. No brain surgery is required to make city streets safe again. All you have to do is ensure that violent criminals remain locked up. That’s it. Easy peasy. Once you get them and know that they are capable of physically or sexually harming another person, put them in prison for as long as possible, and that will solve 70 percent of your crime problems.

When it comes to crime, violent or otherwise, studies prove that it’s a very small percentage of people committing a large number of crimes. If you can convict and jail those five percent, you can bring your crime rate down by numbers that far exceed that five percent, which means you are also decreasing the number of future victims as well.

There is nothing difficult or complicated about this. Putting people in prison requires only desire and willpower.

Sadly, Democrats want violent criminals on the streets. This is how they chase Normal People out of the cities they wish to rule over unopposed. This is how they create a criminal environment where Democrats profit from the kickbacks from things like welfare and Medicaid fraud.

Democrats know what they are doing and are doing this deliberately. If only the voters in these blue areas would wake up.

