Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) has introduced a bill to strike back at high-level Somali fraud of American taxpayers, Breitbart News learned exclusively.

Banks’ “No Funding for Foreign Agents Act” would prevent entities that are controlled by agents of any nation covered by President Donald Trump’s travel ban – including Somalia – from accessing taxpayer funds.

The Indiana senator introduced his bill following revelations that multiple high-ranking officials in the Somali government have run or owned taxpayer-funded businesses and organizations in the United States – many tied to widespread fraud.

“The Somali fraud scandal has revealed how broken the system is,” Banks told Breitbart News. “Foreign officials were able to take advantage of American taxpayers. This bill stops it and puts Americans first.”

Recent reports of massive fraud, a staggering amount by Somalians in Minnesota, have rocked the American public and even contributed to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) reversing his decision to run for reelection.

While Walz and his administration has been tied to much of the fraud, the level of involvement from high-level Somalian officials in fraud in Minnesota and beyond is perhaps more surprising – and troubling.

Abukar Dahir Osman, the permanent representative of Somalia to the United Nations and President of the U.N. Security Council, is linked to a home healthcare agency in Cincinnati, Ohio, that was prosecuted for Medicaid fraud, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have confirmed.

Additionally, Somali Foreign Affairs Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali founded multiple companies in Ohio, including a health center that received COVID-era small business loans. And Jibril Mohamed, policy adviser to the Somali Foreign Affairs Ministry, also owned a home health agency in Ohio that received COVID-era loans.

Banks authored his bill to ensure that American taxpayers never foot the bill for agents of an unreliable or hostile government.

The No Funding for Foreign Agents Act prohibits entities that are owned or controlled by agents of any nation covered by President Donald Trump’s travel ban from accessing government grants, contracts, or financial assistance. The prohibition applies to any person who registers under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to represent a country covered by the travel ban, as well as diplomats, lobbyists, and other officers of those countries.

Banks introduced his bill Thursday as Vice President JD Vance announced the administration was creating a new Assistant Attorney General position under Attorney General Pam Bondi specifically to oversee the administration’s efforts to investigate and prosecute fraud.

