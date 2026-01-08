Federal agents reportedly shot two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, according to city leaders and local authorities.

“Details were scant, but city officials announced that the police responded to a report of gunshots in southeast Portland at 2:18 p.m. Pacific Time,” per the New York Times. “Officers were told a man had been shot and was requesting help; the police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, according to a police press release.”

The exact circumstances of the shooting remain unknown, but Mayor Keith Wilson said two were “shot and injured by federal agents.”

Portland City Council president Elana Pirtle-Guiney said during a council meeting that the two shot are still alive.

According to a statement from Homeland Security on X, the shooting occurred while two U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting “a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon.”

“The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland,” noted the DHS. “The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.”

“When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents,” it continued. “Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene. This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming.”

City leaders have urged for calm following the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis during ICE operations as she accelerated her vehicle with an agent present in front.

“Please keep protests peaceful,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). “Trump wants to generate riots. Don’t take the bait.”

“We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling. But I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more,” said Portland Police Chief Bob Day.