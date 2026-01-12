Billionaire Bill Ackman Donates $10K to ICE Officer Who Fatally Shot Woman in Minneapolis

Billionaire Bill Ackman said he supported fundraisers for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who fatally shot a Minneapolis woman on Wednesday and also tried donating to her family.

Ackman donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe created to help ICE Officer Jonathan Ross who fatally shot Renee Good, the woman who allegedly “weaponized her vehicle” against agents as they performed immigration operations in Minneapolis, the New York Post reported Sunday.

In a social media post, Ackman wrote, “I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty. To that end, I supported the @gofundme for Jonathan Ross and intended to similarly support the gofundme for Renee Good’s family (her gofundme was closed by the time I attempted to provide support).”

“The whole situation is a tragedy. An officer doing his best to do his job, and a protester who likely did not intend to kill the officer but whose actions in a split second led to her death. Our country is stronger if we work together to resolve the complex issues that are tearing us apart,” he added:

The fundraiser for Ross shows a $10,000 donation from a William Ackman. As of Monday morning, the page had raised over $390,000.

When the initial shooting occurred, a group of people were trying to block the agents from carrying out their duties, per Breitbart News.

Following the shooting, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said, “one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism. An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

“This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats,” the agency added:

Video footage from different angles showed what happened:

According to NBC News, Ross is a longtime government employee and has also served in the military:

Deployed to Iraq as a member of the Indiana National Guard from November 2004 to November 2005, Specialist Ross of the 138th Signal Battalion earned the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal among others, according to the guard. … After he returned home, Ross joined the U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, in 2007 and worked for the agency until 2015 as a field intelligence agent who gathered and analyzed information on drug cartels and human traffickers. That year, Ross joined ICE as a deportation officer based in Minnesota whose job, he testified in a case recently, was to identify and arrest “higher value targets.”

ICE has been arresting illegal alien killers and child rapists in Minnesota and across the nation as President Donald Trump’s administration works to make American communities safe.